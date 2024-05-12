The son of the legendary Milan defender is close to signing a full contract with Monza
Monza and Milan are in the process of negotiating a permanent agreement with Daniel Maldini, who has been playing for Monza on loan since January. This information comes from Nicolo Schira.
According to the source, the management of Monza is preparing a contract for the attacking midfielder until 2028. The potential transfer fee could be around five million euros. The player himself prefers to move to Monza on a permanent basis.
In the current season, Daniel Maldini has played 11 matches for Monza, scoring four goals and providing one assist. It is worth noting that he is the son of the legendary defender Paolo Maldini.
Earlier, it was announced that Atalanta would acquire De Ketelaere from Milan.
