RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Sweden vs Poland prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/Trekronorse
Sweden Sweden
World Championship 12 may 2024, 13:20 Sweden - Poland
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Poland Poland
Prediction on game Sweden Total over 5
Odds: 1.49

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

Sweden will play in the second match of the World Cup against Poland. The game will take place on Sunday, May 12, and will commence at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Sweden

A contender for the title of World Champion has already played their first match in the current tournament. In the initial game, they convincingly triumphed over the US team with a score of 5:2. The frontline trio dazzled in this match, accumulating five points among three hockey players. Sweden has brought a formidable squad consisting of 15 representatives from the NHL. Their last championship victory dates back to 2018, hence their determination in this year's tournament to secure the gold once again. It's worth noting that Sweden played three matches in preparation for the World Cup.

Poland

The Polish team stands as one of the underdogs in the World Cup. Poland returned to the elite division after a 22-year absence; their last appearance at this level was in 2002. Clearly, they aim to maintain their status for the following year. However, one of their challenges lies in the absence of NHL-caliber players, with the majority of the squad comprised of local league representatives. In preparation for the World Cup, Poland played two friendly matches, losing both. In their first match of the current tournament, they will face Latvia.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The last face-off between these teams occurred in 1992, where Sweden secured a 7:0 victory in Poland.
  • Poland has failed to secure a victory in their last six consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Sweden has only lost two out of their last nine World Cup matches.

Sweden vs Poland Prediction

Having had a day of rest, the Swedes will enter this match much fresher. Coupled with their favored status, Sweden is poised for a convincing victory over Poland. My wager is on the individual total of Swedes surpassing 5, with odds at 1.49.

Prediction on game Sweden Total over 5
Odds: 1.49

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Moroka Swallows vs Stellenbosch prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Moroka Swallows Odds: 1.73 Stellenbosch Recommended MelBet
Poland vs Latvia prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Poland Odds: 1.66 Latvia Bet now MelBet
Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Villarreal Odds: 1.58 Sevilla Bet now MelBet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 11:00 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.69 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended 1xBet
Norway vs Czech Republic prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Norway Odds: 1.61 Czech Republic Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG MMA News Today, 05:51 A fight between two heavyweights. Derrick Lewis - Rodrigo Nascimento. UFC on ESPN 56 full card Football news Today, 05:24 Chelsea head coach is unsure of his future and hints at a possible resignation Football news Today, 04:37 SSC Napoli does not want to lose one of its leaders and intends to extend his contract Boxing News Today, 04:11 "It turns me on." Deontay Wilder spoke about a possible fight with Anthony Joshua Football news Today, 03:37 The new Liverpool coach will replace Klopp not only in the coaching chair, but also in his home
Sport Predictions
Football Today Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today United States vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024