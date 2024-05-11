Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Sweden Total over 5 Odds: 1.49 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Sweden will play in the second match of the World Cup against Poland. The game will take place on Sunday, May 12, and will commence at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Sweden

A contender for the title of World Champion has already played their first match in the current tournament. In the initial game, they convincingly triumphed over the US team with a score of 5:2. The frontline trio dazzled in this match, accumulating five points among three hockey players. Sweden has brought a formidable squad consisting of 15 representatives from the NHL. Their last championship victory dates back to 2018, hence their determination in this year's tournament to secure the gold once again. It's worth noting that Sweden played three matches in preparation for the World Cup.

Poland

The Polish team stands as one of the underdogs in the World Cup. Poland returned to the elite division after a 22-year absence; their last appearance at this level was in 2002. Clearly, they aim to maintain their status for the following year. However, one of their challenges lies in the absence of NHL-caliber players, with the majority of the squad comprised of local league representatives. In preparation for the World Cup, Poland played two friendly matches, losing both. In their first match of the current tournament, they will face Latvia.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last face-off between these teams occurred in 1992, where Sweden secured a 7:0 victory in Poland.

Poland has failed to secure a victory in their last six consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Sweden has only lost two out of their last nine World Cup matches.

Sweden vs Poland Prediction

Having had a day of rest, the Swedes will enter this match much fresher. Coupled with their favored status, Sweden is poised for a convincing victory over Poland. My wager is on the individual total of Swedes surpassing 5, with odds at 1.49.