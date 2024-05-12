Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament

In the capital of Italy, the WTA 1000 tournament continues its course.

Today on the court, the world's second-ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, faced off against the Ukrainian talent, Dayana Yastremska, who currently holds the 33rd position in the WTA rankings.

In the first set, the athletes engaged in a fairly even battle, each claiming games on their serves. However, Yastremska made a crucial mistake on her fourth serve, conceding a game to her opponent. This turned out to be the deciding factor, as Sabalenka went on to secure both of her serves and win the set 6-4.

In the second set, Yastremska continued to fight, facing seven break points on her serve, yet Sabalenka managed to seize the game. Subsequently, the Ukrainian lost another service game, leading to her defeat with a score of 2-6.

WTA 1000

Rome, Italy

3rd Round

Dayana Yastremska vs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2

Smooth sailing ⛵️@SabalenkaA defeats Yastremska 6-4, 6-2 & reaches the Round of 16 in Rome.#IBI24 pic.twitter.com/oBfy2xS4Mr — wta (@WTA) May 12, 2024

With this victory, Sabalenka advances to the fourth round of the tournament, where she will face the winner of the match between her compatriot, Elina Svitolina, ranked 19th in the WTA rankings, and the 26th seed, Anna Kalinskaya.