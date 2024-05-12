RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament

Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament

Football news Today, 08:51
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament Photo: WTA website / Author unknown

In the capital of Italy, the WTA 1000 tournament continues its course.

Today on the court, the world's second-ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, faced off against the Ukrainian talent, Dayana Yastremska, who currently holds the 33rd position in the WTA rankings.

In the first set, the athletes engaged in a fairly even battle, each claiming games on their serves. However, Yastremska made a crucial mistake on her fourth serve, conceding a game to her opponent. This turned out to be the deciding factor, as Sabalenka went on to secure both of her serves and win the set 6-4.

In the second set, Yastremska continued to fight, facing seven break points on her serve, yet Sabalenka managed to seize the game. Subsequently, the Ukrainian lost another service game, leading to her defeat with a score of 2-6.

WTA 1000
Rome, Italy
3rd Round
Dayana Yastremska vs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2

With this victory, Sabalenka advances to the fourth round of the tournament, where she will face the winner of the match between her compatriot, Elina Svitolina, ranked 19th in the WTA rankings, and the 26th seed, Anna Kalinskaya.

Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:23 PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract Football news Today, 09:10 The Dutch national team midfielder will return to Manchester United this summer Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:51 Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament Football news Today, 08:33 Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:01 VIDEO. Hala Madrid! How Real Madrid celebrated their victory in La Liga Basketball news Today, 07:26 Without much sensation. Euroleague has named its coach for the 2023/24 season Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona are considering selling or exchanging their key defender Football news Today, 06:33 Real Madrid has identified its main transfer target for next year's off-season Football news Today, 06:04 Another coach refused to lead Bayern Munich. He will remain in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024