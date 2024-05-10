Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+1,0) Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The 33rd round of the German Bundesliga will conclude with a match at the "Vonovia Ruhrstadion," where local Bochum will host Bayer Leverkusen. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the experts at Dailysports.

Bochum

The resilient Bochum are focused on avoiding relegation to the second tier of the Bundesliga. Currently occupying the 14th position in the league table with 33 points, under the leadership of Heiko Buccher, the team has secured only seven victories in 32 matches, suffering defeat in 13 instances. However, credit must be given to the indomitable spirit they've displayed, especially when it mattered most, as they are on the brink of securing their place in the elite division.

Last weekend, Bochum secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Union Berlin away from home. Prior to that, under Buccher's guidance, they managed a 3-2 win against Hoffenheim at their home ground. Interestingly, before these victories, Bochum had gone eight matches without a win. At home, the "unyielding" have secured five victories in 16 matches, suffering defeat only thrice.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is having a remarkable season, with the potential to clinch three trophies. Several rounds ago, the "pharmacists" clinched the Bundesliga title prematurely, and then confidently progressed to the final of the German Cup, defeating Dusseldorf 4-0 in the semifinals.

Last Thursday, Bayer Leverkusen once again produced a miracle, coming back from a 0-2 deficit against AS Roma in a home match to secure a 2-2 draw in the dying minutes of the game. This draw allowed the "pharmacists" to advance to the final of the Europa League, where they will face Atalanta. It's worth noting that in the previous round, Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 away from home.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bochum 4-0 at their home ground.

None of the last five matches have resulted in both teams scoring.

Bayer Leverkusen has failed to defeat Bochum away from home in three consecutive Bundesliga matches, suffering defeat in one instance.

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen is considered the favorite in this match, although they offer a favorable coefficient of 1.76 for a victory. The limited time for recovery for the team under Habi Alonso may play a role. Perhaps, it's better to opt for "Bochum to win with a handicap of (+1.0)" with a coefficient of 1.71.