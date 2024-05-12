RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract

PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract

Football news Today, 09:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract

PSG is looking to retain the services of Italian national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Parisian club has already initiated negotiations with the goalkeeper regarding a new agreement. Donnarumma is being offered a contract extension until 2028 or 2029, whereas his current deal expires in 2026.

Donnarumma has been with PSG since 2021, having joined from AC Milan as a free agent.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that the Italian goalkeeper might return to Serie A, with Juventus among the clubs interested in the player.

In the current campaign, the Italian international goalkeeper has played 41 matches for the French side across all competitions, conceding 37 goals. He has kept clean sheets in 16 matches. According to Transfermarkt, Donnarumma's market value is estimated at 40 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:23 PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract Football news Today, 09:10 The Dutch national team midfielder will return to Manchester United this summer Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:51 Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament Football news Today, 08:33 Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:01 VIDEO. Hala Madrid! How Real Madrid celebrated their victory in La Liga Basketball news Today, 07:26 Without much sensation. Euroleague has named its coach for the 2023/24 season Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona are considering selling or exchanging their key defender Football news Today, 06:33 Real Madrid has identified its main transfer target for next year's off-season Football news Today, 06:04 Another coach refused to lead Bayern Munich. He will remain in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024