PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract

PSG is looking to retain the services of Italian national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Parisian club has already initiated negotiations with the goalkeeper regarding a new agreement. Donnarumma is being offered a contract extension until 2028 or 2029, whereas his current deal expires in 2026.

Donnarumma has been with PSG since 2021, having joined from AC Milan as a free agent.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that the Italian goalkeeper might return to Serie A, with Juventus among the clubs interested in the player.

In the current campaign, the Italian international goalkeeper has played 41 matches for the French side across all competitions, conceding 37 goals. He has kept clean sheets in 16 matches. According to Transfermarkt, Donnarumma's market value is estimated at 40 million euros.