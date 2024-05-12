RU RU
The Dutch national team midfielder will return to Manchester United this summer

Football news Today, 09:10
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Midfielder for the Dutch national team, Donny van de Beek, currently playing for Eintracht on loan, will return to Manchester United this summer.

The player's agent confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt will not activate the option to buy the player for €13 million. Donny will return to Manchester and then leave the club again in the summer, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

Van de Beek moved to the German club during the winter, signing a loan agreement until the end of the season. In Eintracht's squad, the midfielder played 8 matches without registering any goals or assists. He missed the last two games due to a heel injury.

Van de Beek's contract with Manchester United runs until June 30, 2025. Transfermarkt values the player at €7 million.

It's worth noting that today, May 12, the Red Devils will play against Arsenal. The match will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time.

Earlier, it was reported that the Manchester United midfielder was injured and will miss the match against Arsenal.

