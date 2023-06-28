Barcelona may receive 100 million euros from the Qatari club

Qatari club ready to pay Barcelona €100 million per year for the right to use its name, according to Football Espana.

According to the source, the Qataris intend to use the name of the Catalan club as part of a franchising agreement. Barcelona President Joan Laporta was in Qatar some time ago and discussed the details of cooperation with local businessmen.

In the past season, Barcelona became the champion of Spain for the first time in four years. However, the club is facing serious financial problems.