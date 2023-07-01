Barcelona legend leaves Vissel Kobe
Football news Today, 14:15
Photo: Instagram Andres Iniesta / Unknown
The press service of Vissel Kobe has announced on the official website the departure of Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta.
The Japanese club thanked the player for his contributions and wished him luck in his future career. As a result, the Spaniard has become a free agent and can join another club on a free transfer.
The 39-year-old Iniesta has been playing for Vissel Kobe since 2018. He has appeared in a total of 134 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 25 assists. Prior to his time at Vissel Kobe, he played for Barcelona. During his tenure with Vissel Kobe, he won the Japanese Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.
