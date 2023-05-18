Barcelona has already identified a replacement for Xavi

According to journalist Alfred Martinez, Barcelona is considering the candidacy of Girona coach Michel in the event of any doubts arising regarding the current head coach, Xavi Hernandez.

This season, the Catalan club has been performing exceptionally well. Girona has managed to earn points against strong teams, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, in the Spanish league.

Currently, Girona sits in seventh place in the league table, securing them a spot in the UEFA Conference League for the upcoming season.