“Banning and criminal charges against racists.” FIFA President calls for drastic measures

During yesterday's encounter between Milan and Udinese, an unfortunate incident transpired. In the midst of the game, Milan's players withdrew from the field after the goalkeeper of the French national team, Mike Maignan, purportedly discerned simian sounds emanating from a segment of the crowd at the "Friuli" stadium.

A parallel incident unfolded in the English Championship, wherein Coventry player Casey Palmer conveyed encountering analogous affronts at Hillsborough, leading to the suspension of their match for several minutes as match officials engaged with the coaches.

Following this, FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for automatic bans for teams whose fans commit racist abuse:

“In addition to the three-step process (stopping the match, re-stopping the match, abandoning the match), we must introduce automatic suspensions for fans of the team who committed racist acts that led to the abandonment of the match, as well as for stadiums around the world. Bans and criminal charges against racists,” is written on the official FIFA Media X page.

On behalf of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, has made the following statement:



“The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination - both in football… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 21, 2024

“FIFA and football show full solidarity with the victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: no to racism! No to any form of discrimination! The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are completely disgusting and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday's events have my undivided support. We need ALL relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with school education, to ensure future generations understand that this is not part of football or society.”

Mike Maignan expressed that a transformative change is imperative, as racist insults have persisted within football for an extended period. Post yesterday's match, he conveyed to Milan television:

"Such occurrences should not transpire within the realm of football, but regrettably, they have recurred for numerous years. Given the abundance of cameras and sanctions for such transgressions, decisive measures are requisite to alter the situation. All of us must respond; we must effect change, for such conduct is untenable."

Milan and Inter publicly extended their support to Maignan, Serie A asserted its condemnation of all forms of racism, and French national team striker Kylian Mbappe declared that enough is enough.

"You are far from solitude, Mike Maignan. We stand united with you. Similar predicaments persist, but solutions are absent. Cease. NO TO RACISM," wrote Mbappe on his X social media page.