Back in charge of the national team. Dick Advocaat is back to work

Highly experienced Dutch coach Dick Advocaat has officially taken the helm of the modest Curaçao national team. The details of the contract remain undisclosed.

Advocaat's most recent coaching position was with Den Haag, which he left in the summer of last year.

The 76-year-old Advocaat is renowned for his work with the national teams of the Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Serbia, and South Korea. At the club level, he has managed Feyenoord, PSV, Borussia Mönchengladbach, AZ Alkmaar, Sunderland, and Utrecht.

Curaçao is an island in the Caribbean Sea that is a territory of the Netherlands.

Curaçao's national team joined FIFA in 2011 and currently occupies the 90th spot in the world rankings. Previously, it has been coached by legends such as Patrick Kluivert and Guus Hiddink.