RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent

Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent

Football news Today, 07:53
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent

Atletico Madrid has expressed interest in the central midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp, as reported by the journalist Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

The Spanish club has already submitted an inquiry to the Belgian champions to ascertain the cost and terms of the transfer for the 18-year-old footballer.

Previously, it was reported that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Barcelona are also monitoring Vermeeren.

Despite his tender age, Vermeeren is the linchpin of Antwerp. He has accumulated 66 appearances, scoring thrice and providing eight assists for his hometown club. Additionally, he has already represented the Belgian national team in two matches.

Following the completion of the 21st round, Antwerp finds itself in the modest 6th position in the Belgian championship. In the Champions League, Mark van Bommel's squad secured the fourth spot in the group, alongside Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Royal Antwerp
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:29 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:35 Mourinho may return to Italy. The club interested in the Portuguese is known Football news Today, 09:00 The head coach of Chelsea responded to the interest in his player Football news Today, 08:58 Incredible result. Allegri won his anniversary match in Serie A Football news Today, 08:43 The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club. Football news Today, 08:24 Newcastle player is ready to move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:54 Lazio has set its sights on a winger from a Premier League club Football news Today, 07:53 Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent Football news Today, 07:14 Bayern Munich refused to let go of their forward Football news Today, 07:11 It's already a crisis. Another star wants to leave Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:00 Eurotrip. Marvelous La Liga, racism in Italy, and another failure of Bayern
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024