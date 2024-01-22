Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent

Atletico Madrid has expressed interest in the central midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp, as reported by the journalist Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

The Spanish club has already submitted an inquiry to the Belgian champions to ascertain the cost and terms of the transfer for the 18-year-old footballer.

Previously, it was reported that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Barcelona are also monitoring Vermeeren.

Despite his tender age, Vermeeren is the linchpin of Antwerp. He has accumulated 66 appearances, scoring thrice and providing eight assists for his hometown club. Additionally, he has already represented the Belgian national team in two matches.

Following the completion of the 21st round, Antwerp finds itself in the modest 6th position in the Belgian championship. In the Champions League, Mark van Bommel's squad secured the fourth spot in the group, alongside Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar.