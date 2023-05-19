"Atletico Mineiro" has refused to buy a player from "Shakhtar Donetsk"

Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro does not plan to exercise the option to buy the contract of midfielder Pedrinho from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old player is currently on loan at the Brazilian club, and the loan agreement is set to expire on June 30th.

Atletico Mineiro is open to extending their cooperation with the Brazilian player but is not considering a permanent transfer.

Most likely, the club will attempt to extend the loan agreement for another year.