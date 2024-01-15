Atlético faced competition in the battle for Juventus forward

To secure the signing of Juventus forward Moise Kean, Atlético Madrid will have to outbid another club beyond the Apennines.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, French club Rennes is also interested in the 23-year-old striker and aims to loan him.

The Italian press believes that a move to a Ligue 1 club could benefit Kean, considering his performances at PSG on loan from Everton during the 2020/2021 season.

The striker himself prefers to play in the English Premier League, even though he did not make a significant impact during his time with Everton.

In the current season, Kean has participated in 12 Serie A matches for Juventus but has not registered any goal contributions.

He joined Juventus from Everton in the summer of 2023 for €30 million. Kean signed a two-year contract with Juventus, and Transfermarkt values the player at €18 million.