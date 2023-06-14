Atalanta is going to sell the midfielder of the national team of Ukraine

"Atalanta" is planning to sell Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko, according to Tutto Atalanta.

According to the source, the head coach of the Bergamo club, Gian Piero Gasperini, does not count on the Ukrainian player. Therefore, he will be put on the transfer list.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Kovalenko played for "Spezia" on loan, appearing in 20 matches in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with "Atalanta" is valid until the summer of 2025.