Asian Cup 2023. Saudi Arabia secured victory against Oman

Football news Today, 14:44
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
In the first round of the group stage Asian Cup 2023, Saudi Arabia and Oman clashed in Riyadh.

Both teams had a lackluster first half, managing only four shots combined. However, one of them proved decisive as Salah Al Yahyaei converted a penalty, putting Oman in the lead.

The tournament hosts increased the pressure on their opponents' goal in the second half, and it paid off. The Saudi team equalized with a goal from Al-Nassr forward Abdulrahman Ghareeb 12 minutes before the end of regular time. In regular time, the referee added eight minutes of stoppage time, and the hosts finally pressed their opponents, securing victory with a precise header from Ali Al-Bulayhi.

In another match today in Group F, Thailand defeated Kyrgyzstan (2:0). The current standings after the first round: Thailand - 3 points, Saudi Arabia - 3 points, Oman and Kyrgyzstan with no points.

Asian Cup 2023. 1st Round.
Group F
Saudi Arabia - Oman - 2:1
Goals: Ghareeb 78, Ali Al-Bulayhi, 90+6 - Salah Al Yahyaei, 12 (penalty)

