Thailand kicked off their campaign in the Asian Cup with a convincing victory over Kyrgyzstan

Thailand and Kyrgyzstan faced off in their opening match of the Asian Cup, competing in Group F alongside Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Throughout the match, neither team could boast a significant gameplay advantage. Both teams posed threats to each other's goals, but Thailand proved more successful in converting their opportunities.

The nominal hosts scored one goal in each half, and the striker Supachai Chaided, representing the Thai club Buriram United, accomplished this feat. Kyrgyzstan failed to respond with any goals of their own.

In the other Group F match today, Saudi Arabia will play against Oman. The kickoff is at 18:30 Central European Time.

📋 FULL-TIME : 🇹🇭 Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyz Republic 🇰🇬



1-0 Supachai Chaided 26'

2-0 Supachai Chaided 48'#AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/nuJl9YBmXx — Thai League Central (@TL_Central) January 16, 2024

