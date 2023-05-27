Asensio will go to a top club for free

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio could change clubs in the summer.

According to the source, PSG are interested in his services.

The 27-year-old footballer has decided not to renew his contract with Real Madrid and has already rejected the last offer of the "cream".

At the end of the season the Spaniard will receive the status of a free agent.

At the same time, the source writes that the agent Jorge Mendes maintains a good relationship with PSG adviser Luis Campos, which could influence the player's decision.