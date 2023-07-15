AS Monaco bought the goalkeeper for 10 million euros

The press service of AS Monaco has announced on their official website the transfer of Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn from Red Bull Salzburg.

Monaco has paid €10 million for the 25-year-old goalkeeper. Köhn has signed a contract with the Monaco club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. He will replace German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan agreement.

Köhn has been playing for Red Bull Salzburg since 2019. He joined the Austrian club from RB Leipzig. The transfer fee amounted to €900,000. During his time at Red Bull Salzburg, Köhn became a two-time Austrian champion in the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as a two-time winner of the Austrian Cup in the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 seasons. He has also played for Lierse and Wil.

From 2019 to 2021, Köhn played for the Swiss U21 national team, appearing in four matches and conceding four goals.

In the previous season, AS Monaco finished in sixth place in the French league and failed to secure qualification for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.