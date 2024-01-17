RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Arsenal will part ways with Portuguese defender

Arsenal will part ways with Portuguese defender

Football news Today, 04:23
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Arsenal will part ways with Portuguese defender

Portuguese defender of Arsenal, Cedric Soares, is on the verge of leaving the Gunners.

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old player is being considered by the Turkish side Besiktas, which is already taking steps to bring in the defender.

Cedric's contract with Arsenal expires in June 2024, creating some uncertainty about the timing of the deal. It is possible that he may move to the Turkish club on a loan basis until the end of the current season, joining Besiktas permanently in the summer.

Cedric joined Arsenal from Southampton in the summer of 2020 but lost his place in the starting lineup with the arrival of Mikel Arteta.

He spent the latter part of the 2022/2023 season at Fulham and has only played in two matches in the current campaign. In total, he has participated in 61 matches for Arsenal, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal has shown interest in Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

