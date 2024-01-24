Arsenal wants to sign the 'new Busquets'

The London-based Arsenal is targeting the signing of the midfielder from Spanish Real Sociedad, whom the local press has dubbed the 'new Busquets.'

According to the AS portal, the 'Gunners' have set their sights on 24-year-old Martin Zubimendi. The player is close to agreeing to Arsenal's invitation and is expected to join the team in the next season.

It was reported that Arsenal was interested in signing the Spaniard during this month's transfer window, but Zubimendi chose not to leave Sociedad due to their pursuit of the Champions League.

The midfielder's release clause is reported to be 60 million euros, and Arsenal plans to spread the payment over the long term. In the current season, Zubimendi has played in 30 matches for Real Sociedad, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values him at 50 million euros.

Earlier, Arsenal rejected the loan offer of West Ham for Emile Smith Rowe.