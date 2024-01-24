RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Arsenal wants to sign the 'new Busquets'

Arsenal wants to sign the 'new Busquets'

Football news Today, 09:12
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Arsenal wants to sign the 'new Busquets' Photo: Sportbible

The London-based Arsenal is targeting the signing of the midfielder from Spanish Real Sociedad, whom the local press has dubbed the 'new Busquets.'

According to the AS portal, the 'Gunners' have set their sights on 24-year-old Martin Zubimendi. The player is close to agreeing to Arsenal's invitation and is expected to join the team in the next season.

It was reported that Arsenal was interested in signing the Spaniard during this month's transfer window, but Zubimendi chose not to leave Sociedad due to their pursuit of the Champions League.

The midfielder's release clause is reported to be 60 million euros, and Arsenal plans to spread the payment over the long term. In the current season, Zubimendi has played in 30 matches for Real Sociedad, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values him at 50 million euros.

Earlier, Arsenal rejected the loan offer of West Ham for Emile Smith Rowe.

Related teams and leagues
Real Sociedad Arsenal
Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:00 Four Udinese fans have been severely punished in the wake of a racist scandal Football news Today, 11:34 Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:05 Arsenal is entering the race for Victor Osimhen Basketball news Today, 11:03 The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him Boxing News Today, 10:45 "Perhaps Fury is a shot pilot." Hearn made a bold assumption about the form of the "Gypsy King" Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:57 The renowned Argentine coach has returned to the Spanish La Liga Football news Today, 09:43 It is known how much it will cost Atlético to rent the Juventus forward Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Hockey Today Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024