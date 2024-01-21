Arsenal have rejected West Ham's loan offer. They consider him key to the team

For some time now, there has been information circulating online that West Ham is interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Even Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, expressed his opinion, stating that the Englishman is an essential player for the team.

Now it's been revealed that West Ham has decided to make a move and offered a loan deal for Emile, but Arsenal remains firm in its stance and has rejected the proposal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The club still considers him a key player and is unwilling to send him on loan. It is believed that Smith Rowe is also happy to stay with the team.

Emile is a product of Arsenal's youth academy, starting his career in junior teams. In 2019, he was loaned to RB Leipzig for six months and later spent another half-year on loan at Huddersfield. Currently, he is fully integrated into the first team, although he mostly appears on the field as a substitute for a few minutes. His last start was at the end of October.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's current contract is valued at €25 million.