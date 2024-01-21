RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Arsenal have rejected West Ham's loan offer. They consider him key to the team

Arsenal have rejected West Ham's loan offer. They consider him key to the team

Football news Today, 08:50
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Arsenal have rejected West Ham's loan offer. They consider him key to the team Photo from beinsports.com/Author unknown

For some time now, there has been information circulating online that West Ham is interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Even Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, expressed his opinion, stating that the Englishman is an essential player for the team.

Now it's been revealed that West Ham has decided to make a move and offered a loan deal for Emile, but Arsenal remains firm in its stance and has rejected the proposal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The club still considers him a key player and is unwilling to send him on loan. It is believed that Smith Rowe is also happy to stay with the team.

Emile is a product of Arsenal's youth academy, starting his career in junior teams. In 2019, he was loaned to RB Leipzig for six months and later spent another half-year on loan at Huddersfield. Currently, he is fully integrated into the first team, although he mostly appears on the field as a substitute for a few minutes. His last start was at the end of October.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's current contract is valued at €25 million.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal West Ham Premier League England
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024