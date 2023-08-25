RU RU NG NG
Arsenal have found a replacement for the injured Timber in Serie A

London-based "Arsenal" is reportedly showing interest in Dutch defender Perr Schuurs from Torino, according to Torino Granata.

As per the source, the English club might acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of the "Gunners" is considering Schuurs as a replacement for Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee and will be out of action for a period of six to eight months.

Schuurs, 23, has been playing for Torino since the summer of 2022. He joined the Italian club from Amsterdam's "Ajax." The transfer fee amounted to 9.4 million euros. He has played a total of 35 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026 with an option for an additional year. He also previously played for "Fortuna" (Sittard).

From 2018 to 2021, Schuurs represented the Netherlands U21 national team. He played a total of 17 matches for the Dutch team, scored two goals, provided one assist, and received one yellow card.

