EN RU
Main News Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker

Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker

Football news Today, 16:30
Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker Photo: Instagram Elye Wahi / Author unknown

According to FootMercato, London-based club Arsenal is interested in Montpellier's forward and French youth international, Elye Wahi.

The source indicates that Arsenal is considering the possibility of acquiring the 20-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Montpellier may be willing to sell the player, but they are seeking a fee of at least 30 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that AC Milan, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in Vai.

Vai is a product of Montpellier's youth academy. He has played a total of 91 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the French club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also represented the French U-21 national team, playing six matches and scoring one goal.

In the previous season, Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League standings, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Montpellier, on the other hand, finished 12th in the French league and did not qualify for European competitions.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Montpellier Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news Yesterday, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 july 2023, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news 07 july 2023, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 06 july 2023, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news 06 july 2023, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker Football news Today, 16:00 The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career Football news Today, 15:42 "Real" agreed on the transfer of the defender of "Shakhtar" Football news Today, 15:30 "Dynamo" Kyiv has extended the contract with an experienced universal player Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United want a very large sum for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 14:55 Serb Milinkovic-Savic will move to an unexpected club Football news Today, 14:43 Real Madrid confident in signing Mbappe this summer Football news Today, 14:34 Napoli have found a replacement for Kim in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 10:30 Pochettino asks Chelsea to buy 2022 world champions Football news Today, 09:50 Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga
Sport Predictions
Football 11 july 2023 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Partizani vs BATE predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Ballkani vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023