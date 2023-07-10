Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker

According to FootMercato, London-based club Arsenal is interested in Montpellier's forward and French youth international, Elye Wahi.

The source indicates that Arsenal is considering the possibility of acquiring the 20-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Montpellier may be willing to sell the player, but they are seeking a fee of at least 30 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that AC Milan, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in Vai.

Vai is a product of Montpellier's youth academy. He has played a total of 91 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the French club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also represented the French U-21 national team, playing six matches and scoring one goal.

In the previous season, Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League standings, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Montpellier, on the other hand, finished 12th in the French league and did not qualify for European competitions.