Armenian Pyunik advanced to the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
In the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Armenian club "Pyunik" secured a victory against Swedish side "Kalmar" with a score of 2-1. The match took place in Abovyan, Armenia, at the "Abovyan City Stadium."
In the 75th minute, Artak Dashyan opened the scoring for "Pyunik." Just a few minutes later, Ovaness Arutunyan extended the Armenian club's lead with an assist from Taofigh Gibrel. Towards the end of the match, Millet Rayovic reduced the deficit for "Kalmar" with a goal, assisted by Nahom Girmai.
Having also won the first leg 2-1, "Pyunik" progressed to the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will face the winner of the tie between "Bodo/Glimt" from Norway and "Bohemians 1905" from the Czech Republic.
Pyunik (Yerevan, Armenia) - Kalmar (Kalmar, Sweden) - 2:1 (0:0, 2:1) - first match - 2:1
Goals: Dashyan, 75 - 1:0, Harutyunyan, 77 - 2:0, Rayovich, 88 - 2:1
Lineup for "Pyunik" in the match:
Buchnev, James, Bratkov, Bravo (Davyan, 66), Zhunino, Grigoryan (Baranov, 83), Kovalenko, Karaballo (Arutunyan, 46), Otubanjo (Malakyan, 83), Yurichich (Gibrel, 73), Dashyan.