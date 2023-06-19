Armenia snatched victory in the Euro 2024 qualifier in the 90th minute

В the match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament, the Armenian national team defeated the Latvian national team with a score of 2-1.

Nair Tiknizyan opened the scoring in the 35th minute, but Roberts Savalnieks equalized for Latvia in the middle of the second half. The victory for Armenia came with a late penalty goal by Tigran Barseghyan.

Armenia - Latvia 2-1 (1-0)

Goals: Tiknizyan, 35 - 1-0, Savalnieks, 67 - 1-1, Barseghyan, 90 (penalty) - 2-1

Armenia: Chancharevich, Aroyan, Mkrtchyan, Arutyunyan, Tiknizyan, Selerayan (Serobyan, 77), Sperchyan, Ivu (Arutyunyan, 90), Dashyan, Briasko (Bichakhchyan, 33), Ranos (Barseghyan, 77).

Latvia: Purins, Savalnieks, Oshs (Stuglis, 70), Balodis, Jurkovskis, Tsyganik (Dashkevichs, 64), Jaunzems (Tonishev, 64), Tobers, Saveljevs, Gutkovskis (Krollis, 65), Uldrikis (Regza, 85).