Announced the symbolic team of the season in France
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: PSG twitter
ESPN television channel has compiled a symbolic team of Ligue 1, which includes the 11 best players of the season.
Expectedly, the best team included PSG forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who became champions of France at the end of the season.
The symbolic team looks like this:
Goalkeeper - Brice Samba (Lance), defenders - Jonathan Clos (Marseille), Kevin Dansot (Lance), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille), Nuno Mendes (PSG), midfielders - Seko Fofana (Lance), Midfielders: Seko Fofana of Lansse, Valentin Rongier of Marseille and Branco van den Bomen of Toulouse, forwards: Lionel Messi of PSG, Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Football news 28 may 2023, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Football news 28 may 2023, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news 28 may 2023, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news 28 may 2023, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Football news 28 may 2023, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:35 Real Madrid is prepared to include one player in the deal for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 12:17 Chelsea could part ways with 15 players in the summer Football news Today, 11:55 Andriy Lunin could move to a British club Football news Today, 11:40 "Real" is close to extending the contract with their main midfielder Football news Today, 11:20 "Manchester United" has extended the contract with their main defender Football news Today, 10:29 38-year-old Ashley Young has left Aston Villa Football news Today, 10:00 Announced the symbolic team of the season in France Football news Today, 09:30 Pochettino may kick out 15 Chelsea players Football news Today, 09:00 Kane plans to move to only one club Football news Today, 06:53 Chelsea can't agree on a contract with a key player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Taee predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Santos predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Brescia vs Cosenza predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Bari vs Sudtirol predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Saint Etienne vs Valenciennes predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023