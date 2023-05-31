Announced the symbolic team of the season in France

ESPN television channel has compiled a symbolic team of Ligue 1, which includes the 11 best players of the season.

Expectedly, the best team included PSG forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who became champions of France at the end of the season.

The symbolic team looks like this:

Goalkeeper - Brice Samba (Lance), defenders - Jonathan Clos (Marseille), Kevin Dansot (Lance), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille), Nuno Mendes (PSG), midfielders - Seko Fofana (Lance), Midfielders: Seko Fofana of Lansse, Valentin Rongier of Marseille and Branco van den Bomen of Toulouse, forwards: Lionel Messi of PSG, Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon.