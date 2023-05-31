EN RU
Main News Andriy Lunin could move to a British club

Andriy Lunin could move to a British club

Football news Today, 11:55
Andriy Lunin could move to a British club Photo: Andrey Lunin's Instagram/Author unknown

"Celtic" from Glasgow has shown interest in Real Madrid goalkeeper and Ukrainian national team player Andriy Lunin, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Scottish club is considering the option of acquiring the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. Lunin could potentially replace English goalkeeper Joe Hart in Celtic, as the coaching staff is reportedly unhappy with his performances.

It was previously reported that Lunin is ready to change clubs in order to have regular playing time.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Lunin has played 12 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions and conceded 13 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss out: Former Manchester United star Nani is currently without a club.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Popular news
Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
"Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match Football news 28 may 2023, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news 28 may 2023, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news 28 may 2023, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news 28 may 2023, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news 28 may 2023, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:35 Real Madrid is prepared to include one player in the deal for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 12:17 Chelsea could part ways with 15 players in the summer Football news Today, 11:55 Andriy Lunin could move to a British club Football news Today, 11:40 "Real" is close to extending the contract with their main midfielder Football news Today, 11:20 "Manchester United" has extended the contract with their main defender Football news Today, 10:29 38-year-old Ashley Young has left Aston Villa Football news Today, 10:00 Announced the symbolic team of the season in France Football news Today, 09:30 Pochettino may kick out 15 Chelsea players Football news Today, 09:00 Kane plans to move to only one club Football news Today, 06:53 Chelsea can't agree on a contract with a key player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Taee predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Santos predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Brescia vs Cosenza predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Bari vs Sudtirol predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Saint Etienne vs Valenciennes predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023