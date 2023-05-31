Andriy Lunin could move to a British club

"Celtic" from Glasgow has shown interest in Real Madrid goalkeeper and Ukrainian national team player Andriy Lunin, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Scottish club is considering the option of acquiring the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. Lunin could potentially replace English goalkeeper Joe Hart in Celtic, as the coaching staff is reportedly unhappy with his performances.

It was previously reported that Lunin is ready to change clubs in order to have regular playing time.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Lunin has played 12 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions and conceded 13 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

