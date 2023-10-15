RU RU NG NG
Andrea Pirlo allowed his football players to smoke, even in the locker room

Football news Today, 12:00
Oliver White
Andrea Pirlo allowed his football players to smoke, even in the locker room Photo: sportrbc.ru/ Аuthor unknown

Former Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk striker Kazim-Richards shared a funny story about Andrea Pirlo, who was in charge of the team last season.

In one of his interviews, the Turkish footballer stated that Pirlo allowed Italian players in his team to smoke.

«Smoking? Oh, we had enough Italians in the squad who smoked. Last year, Pirlo allowed them to do so.

Some players seemed inseparable from their cigarettes and smoked even during halftime when the coach was talking to the team in the locker room.

It's hard for me to fathom, but it was easily done under Pirlo», - said Kazim-Richards.

Andrea Pirlo is currently the head coach of Sampdoria, which he took over at the beginning of this season. The Genoan team has one win and three draws in nine matches and is currently placed second to last in Serie B.

