Ancelotti is getting closer to leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff are not sure they will stay at the club.

According to The Athletic, their conversation with club president Florentino Perez, who supported the coaching staff, did not give them confidence either.

The source writes that in personal conversations he was ambiguous about the future of the coach and his team.

The Real Madrid coaching staff describes the atmosphere in the team as "strange". Experts have also expressed concern about the transfer campaign.

The club's head coach does not believe that Real Madrid are going to invest in reinforcing problematic positions.