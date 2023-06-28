Ancelotti has settled his differences with his former club

Coach Carlo Ancelotti's lawyer John Merzad has revealed that the specialist has settled his differences with Everton.

As you know, the Italian filed a lawsuit in the High Court in London.

"Carlo Ancelotti and Everton have reached an amicable agreement on their dispute. Carlo has a deep respect and affection for the fans of the club. He wishes the fans and Everton all the best for the future," the lawyer said.

Recall that Carlo Ancelotti worked with Everton from 2019 to 2021.

The dispute concerned tax disputes surrounding bonus payments of $2.54 million to the coach.