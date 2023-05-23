Allegri spoke out about the removal of 10 points from Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has spoken out about the removal of 10 points from the club.

According to the coach, even after the 10-point penalty, his team had a chance to compete with Milan for Champions League qualification, but yesterday lost to Empoli (1:4).

"For three months we have had points taken away from us and returned. I'm not looking for excuses, but this is without a doubt an abnormal season for us, and despite all this, the team earned 69 points," he said.

Recall that Juventus were in second place before the withdrawal of points. Now the team is in sixth place in the Serie A standings with two rounds to go.