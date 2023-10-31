RU RU NG NG
Al-Ahli with Firmino, Mahrez, and Kessie sensationally lost in the King's Cup

Al-Ahli with Firmino, Mahrez, and Kessie sensationally lost in the King's Cup

Yesterday, 16:18
In the 1/8 round of the King's Cup of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ahli hosted Abha on their home turf. The hosts had been considered clear favorites before the match.

The first half saw a competitive struggle, and quite unexpectedly, it was Abha who opened the scoring in added time of the first half. However, Al-Ahli managed to equalize before halftime with a penalty converted by Mahrez in the 45+8th minute.

At the start of the second half, Abha found themselves down to 10 men as Alsudani was sent off in the 53rd minute. Despite this turn of events, the guests managed to take the lead again. In the 67th minute, Toko Ekambi scored the second goal.

Al-Ahli tried to mount a comeback and, at the very least, force the game into extra time. In the 90+3rd minute, Abha was reduced to nine men, but even this did not help the hosts. Al-Ahli sensationally lost 1-2 and failed to advance to the King's Cup quarterfinals.

King's Cup. Round of 16

Al-Ahli 1-2 Abha
Goals: 0-1 - 45+2 Abdou, 1-1 - 45+8 Mahrez, 1-2 - 67 Toko Ekambi

