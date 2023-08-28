RU RU NG NG
Ajax leader joins West Ham United

Football news Today, 00:00
Ajax leader joins West Ham United

The press service of London's West Ham United has announced on their official website the transfer of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Amsterdam's Ajax and the Ghana national team.

The English club has paid €43 million for the player. This amount could increase further due to additional bonuses. The African player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with an option for a one-year extension. He will wear the number 14 jersey for the London club.

23-year-old Kudus has been playing for Ajax since the summer of 2020. He joined the Dutch club from Danish side Nordsjælland, with the transfer fee amounting to €9 million. In total, he has played 87 matches across all competitions for the Amsterdam club, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. With Ajax, Kudus has won the Eredivisie title twice in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, and he also secured the Dutch Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Kudus has represented the Ghana national team since 2019. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Ghanaian national team in various competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He has also received three yellow cards during his international career.

