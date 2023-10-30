Aitana Bonmatí claimed the Women's 2023 Ballon d'Or

Aitana Bonmatí, the midfield maestro of Barcelona's women's team, secured the coveted 2023 Golden Ball.

In unison with Barcelona, she triumphed in La Liga, the Queen's Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. Additionally, as a member of the Spanish national team in the year 2023, she ascended to the pinnacle of world football by becoming a World Cup champion. This marked a historic first, as Spain secured their maiden victory in the Women's World Cup.

Bonmatí has been an integral part of Barcelona since 2012, honing her skills for six years through La Masia's ranks. She made her ascension to the first team ahead of the 2016/17 season and was consistently featured in the starting lineup from the 2018/19 season onward. In 2019, she earned her place in the starting eleven during Barcelona's historic first-ever UEFA Champions League final, and later that same year, she received the distinction of being named the Catalan Footballer of the Year for the first time.

Throughout the 2020/21 season, Bonmatí played a pivotal role in Barcelona's continental campaign, which culminated in a remarkable treble triumph. A defining moment in her career came in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, where she notched the third goal for Barcelona and was crowned as the match's most valuable player.