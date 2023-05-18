AC Milan is reportedly ready to loan out their main acquisition from last summer
AC Milan has decided not to let go of Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.
Despite his underwhelming performances on the field, the club has made the decision to retain him.
According to sources, there is currently no interest from other clubs in acquiring him, which means he may spend the upcoming season on loan.
One potential destination for the Belgian midfielder could be "Monza."
Further details regarding the potential loan will be announced in the near future.
