AC Milan is already looking for a forward for the Champions League

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has attracted the attention of AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato, the rossoneri technical director Paolo Maldini has long been interested in the Serbian and would like to buy him.

Negotiations will depend on whether AC Milan qualify for the Champions League.

At the same time, the source wrote that Lazio is ready to sell the player for 40 million euros.

During the current season, the Serbian player spent 34 games in Serie A, where he scored 7 goals and gave 8 assists.