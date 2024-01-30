A true legend. Sevilla say goodbye to midfielder in heartwarming video

Sevilla has officially announced the departure of the experienced midfielder Ivan Rakitić from the club. On its official social media accounts, Sevilla posted a touching video showcasing the best moments of the Croatian footballer at the club.

Sevilla and Rakitić have mutually terminated the contract. His new club will be Saudi club Al Shabab.

A true legend 🇭🇷



Thank you for everything Ivan 👏 pic.twitter.com/hWOPacLUjz — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 30, 2024

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old Croatian will travel to Saudi Arabia today, where he will undergo a medical examination and sign a contract with Al-Shabab until the summer of next year.

Rakitić played for Sevilla from 2011 to 2014, and after that, he spent 5 seasons at Barcelona. In the summer of 2020, he returned to Sevilla. Over two periods at the club, Rakitić played 323 matches, scored 51 goals, and provided 63 assists. He won the UEFA Europa League twice with Sevilla.

In his career, Rakitić also played for Schalke and Basel.