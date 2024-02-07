"A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics
Former Manchester City player and England international, Micah Richards, reminisced about a passionate sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics.
Richards participated in the Olympics as part of the Great Britain national team. According to the former defender, athletes led a very active sexual lifestyle in the Olympic Village.
"It was the party of all parties. You got all the different athletes, all sorts of different specimens in there.
Absolutely everything was there, we had McDonalds there, a Chinese, a big cafeteria with everything you want, it's free. It's what I imagine when you go to uni when you're in halls and sharing a room, I was with Daniel Sturridge.
We were there for three nights, we went training, come back to the village, them three nights we were up to 4am. You have different campuses, Team GB in one block, Brazil, France, all these countries, and there's a massive big room full of condoms!
It was like what, obviously promoting safe sex, and honest to god, I was on fire. I was on absolute fire, honestly. I was a little slimmer, a bit more ripped, bit more lean, it was summer time, walking around with my top off.
There was multiple gold medals. One of the best times of my life, it was incredible." recalled Richards.
The wild sex-filled lifestyle of Olympic villages is no secret: organizers even provide condoms to promote safe sex.
During the 2012 Olympics in London, approximately 150,000 condoms were distributed in the village, where more than 10,500 athletes participated. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, this number tripled to 450,000.
The Great Britain team, which also included Ryan Giggs, Daniel Sturridge, Craig Bellamy, and Aaron Ramsey, reached the quarter-finals of the home Olympics, where they lost to South Korea.