"A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics

Former Manchester City player and England international, Micah Richards, reminisced about a passionate sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics.

Richards participated in the Olympics as part of the Great Britain national team. According to the former defender, athletes led a very active sexual lifestyle in the Olympic Village.

"It was the party of all parties. You got all the different athletes, all sorts of different specimens in there.

Absolutely everything was there, we had McDonalds there, a Chinese, a big cafeteria with everything you want, it's free. It's what I imagine when you go to uni when you're in halls and sharing a room, I was with Daniel Sturridge.

We were there for three nights, we went training, come back to the village, them three nights we were up to 4am. You have different campuses, Team GB in one block, Brazil, France, all these countries, and there's a massive big room full of condoms!

It was like what, obviously promoting safe sex, and honest to god, I was on fire. I was on absolute fire, honestly. I was a little slimmer, a bit more ripped, bit more lean, it was summer time, walking around with my top off.

There was multiple gold medals. One of the best times of my life, it was incredible." recalled Richards.