RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Olympic Games News "A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics

"A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics

Olympic Games News Today, 13:37
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics "A room full of condoms". Micah Richards recalled a crazy sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics

Former Manchester City player and England international, Micah Richards, reminisced about a passionate sexual experience during the 2012 Olympics.

Richards participated in the Olympics as part of the Great Britain national team. According to the former defender, athletes led a very active sexual lifestyle in the Olympic Village.

"It was the party of all parties. You got all the different athletes, all sorts of different specimens in there.

Absolutely everything was there, we had McDonalds there, a Chinese, a big cafeteria with everything you want, it's free. It's what I imagine when you go to uni when you're in halls and sharing a room, I was with Daniel Sturridge.

We were there for three nights, we went training, come back to the village, them three nights we were up to 4am. You have different campuses, Team GB in one block, Brazil, France, all these countries, and there's a massive big room full of condoms!

It was like what, obviously promoting safe sex, and honest to god, I was on fire. I was on absolute fire, honestly. I was a little slimmer, a bit more ripped, bit more lean, it was summer time, walking around with my top off.

There was multiple gold medals. One of the best times of my life, it was incredible." recalled Richards.

The wild sex-filled lifestyle of Olympic villages is no secret: organizers even provide condoms to promote safe sex.

During the 2012 Olympics in London, approximately 150,000 condoms were distributed in the village, where more than 10,500 athletes participated. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, this number tripled to 450,000.

The Great Britain team, which also included Ryan Giggs, Daniel Sturridge, Craig Bellamy, and Aaron Ramsey, reached the quarter-finals of the home Olympics, where they lost to South Korea.

Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024