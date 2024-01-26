RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 16:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A match in Belgium will be replayed due to a referee's mistake A match in Belgium will be replayed due to a referee's mistake

The Belgian Football Federation considered ordering a replay of the match between Anderlecht and Genk, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

In the 19th round of the Belgian Pro League, a refereeing mistake occurred. Genk's player, Bryan Heynen, missed a penalty in the 23rd minute as Kasper Schmeichel saved his shot. Yari Verschaeren and Mario Stroeykens of Anderlecht also entered the penalty area prematurely. Yira Sor scored on the rebound, but the referee disallowed the goal due to the early entry of the Anderlecht players into the penalty area.

However, after reviewing the VAR footage, the referees awarded a free-kick to Anderlecht instead of indicating that Genk should retake the penalty. The Refereeing Committee deemed this incident a human error and determined that there were no grounds for a replay.

Genk appealed this decision, and the Disciplinary Board of the Belgian Football Federation accepted the appeal, deciding to replay the match.

"The referee indeed made a mistake in the application of the rules, significantly impacting the course of the game. The match needs to be replayed because the score could still change between the time of the error and the end of the match to the extent that points might need to be awarded differently," stated the Belgian Football Federation.

Anderlecht has announced that they will appeal this decision.

