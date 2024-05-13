RU RU
Chelsea could do without a sale in the summer. The club are pulling off an elegant scheme

Football news Today, 07:49
Recently, there has been a lot of talk about selling off the Chelsea squad in order for the club to fit into the financial fair-play. But, as it turns out, the "pensioners" have found another way to enrich themselves for several hundred million pounds and close all the deficiencies without too many problems.

According to British registers, Chelsea are trying to sell their training base in Cobham. What is remarkable is that the deal goes through the London club's internal companies and this is the basis for the confidence of the Blues' lawyers, who believe that the sum of £100-150 million will cover most of the holes in the financial fair-play.

The problem is that Chelsea have never properly updated their land registers and the training ground is owned by Chelsea Training Ground Limited, which was dissolved in 2015. This creates a legal conflict, which in British law has the term "bona vacantia" (i.e. when a property has no owner).

The efforts of club lawyers have now been thrown at it to rectify this flaw and direct sale of the Cobham base within the club. It remains to be seen whether this deal will be approved by the Premier League to increase Chelsea's profits and whether the scheme could generate enough money to get rid of the financial fair play problems.

