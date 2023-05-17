A magnificent proposition for the acquisition of "MU" has been put forth by a Qatari

Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani continues his pursuit of acquiring the esteemed English Premier League club, Manchester United.

According to sources, Al Thani has enhanced his offer for the club's acquisition. Previously, it was stated that he was prepared to pay £5 billion.

It is noted that he is willing to assume all debts while desiring to obtain 100% ownership of the club, while the current owners, the Glazer family, are open to retaining a certain percentage of shares.

The sole competitor to Al Thani in this endeavor is British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.