A Boca Juniors fan took his own life following the Copa Libertadores final

Football news Yesterday, 13:54
A supporter of the Argentine club Boca Juniors took his own life after the team's loss in the Copa Libertadores final, as reported by Crónica TV.

The suicide was committed by 23-year-old Marcelo Morales, who worked as a police officer in Buenos Aires. The fan couldn't bear the pain of the defeat. His mother found him lifeless in his bed.

"When Boca was losing, he was in a bad mood, he was sad, he was angry. He said that Boca is the best thing. Boca is trash. They killed him. Now I don't have him, and there's no player who expressed their condolences to me," said the fan's mother.

She never thought her son would reach the point of suicide. A few weeks ago, he told his father that if Boca didn't win on November 4, he would kill himself. His parents thought he was joking. She added that young people should be aware, and families should pay attention.

The final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores took place at the legendary Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The decisive match featured the Argentine Boca Juniors and the Brazilian Fluminense.

The key figure of the match was John Kennedy. The 21-year-old talent of Fluminense came on the field only in the 80th minute, and in extra time on the 99th minute, he scored a goal, then received a red card on the 102nd minute. Kennedy's goal proved to be the winning one for the Brazilian club, as Fluminense claimed the Copa Libertadores title.

This marks the fifth consecutive Copa won by Brazilian clubs. Previously, Flamengo and Palmeiras each won the trophy twice.

