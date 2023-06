74-year-old Scolari got a new coaching job

Press office of Atlético Mineiro announced on their official website the appointment of Luiz Felipe Scolari as the head coach.

The specialist has signed a contract with the Brazilian club until December 2024.

Atlético Mineiro, having accumulated 18 points in 10 rounds, currently occupies the fourth position in the Brazilian championship standings.

The 74-year-old Scolari has previously coached CSA, Juventude, Grêmio Brazil, Al-Shabab, Grêmio Brazil again, Juventude again, Grêmio, Goiás, Al-Qadisiyah, Kuwait national team, Coritiba, Criciúma, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadisiyah again, Grêmio again, Jubilo Iwata, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Brazilian national team, Portuguese national team, Chelsea, Bunyodkor, Palmeiras again, Brazilian national team again, Grêmio again, Guangzhou Evergrande, Palmeiras again, Cruzeiro again, Grêmio again, and Atlético Paranaense.