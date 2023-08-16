38-year-old legendary Spaniard Cazorla has found a new club

The press service of Real Oviedo has officially announced the transfer of former Spanish national team midfielder Santi Cazorla.

The player joined the Spanish club as a free agent. The 38-year-old Spaniard has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Cazorla spent a significant portion of his career with Villarreal, where he played from 2003 to 2006, from 2007 to 2011, and again from 2018 to 2020. He played a total of 330 matches for the Spanish club in all competitions, scored 57 goals, and provided 57 assists. From 2012 to 2018, he played for Arsenal, appearing in 180 matches across all competitions, scoring 29 goals, and providing 45 assists. He has also played for Recreativo, Malaga, and Al-Sadd in his earlier career.

Cazorla represented the Spanish national team from 2008 to 2019. He played a total of 81 matches for the Spanish national team, scored 15 goals, provided 11 assists, and received five yellow cards. He won the UEFA European Championship twice in 2008 and 2012.