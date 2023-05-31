38-year-old Ashley Young has left Aston Villa

Aston Villa's experienced defender Ashley Young has left the team upon the expiration of his contract.

The termination was announced on the official website of the club from Birmingham.

The Englishman has spent the last two seasons at Villa Park, returning to England from Inter.

"We sincerely want to thank Ashley Young for all the years he has spent in our team. We wish him all the best for the future," the website says.

Although Young will turn 38 in the summer, he has no plans to end his career.