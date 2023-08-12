RU RU
27 goals: Bundesliga clubs annihilate rivals in German Cup

Football news Today, 13:50
Several matches of the Round of 32 of the German Cup took place. It's worth noting the comfortable victories of Bundesliga clubs over teams from lower divisions. "Stuttgart" defeated "Balingen" with a score of 4:0, "Nürnberg" crushed "Oberneuland" 9:1, Dortmund's "Borussia" won 6:1 against "Schott Mainz," and "Bayer" scored eight unanswered goals against "Toitenwinkel Ostensende." Meanwhile, "Werder Bremen" unexpectedly exited the Cup, losing to the 3rd division club "Viktoria Köln."

"Balingen" - "Stuttgart" - 0:4 (0:3, 0:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 25 Mio, 0:2 - 34 Mvumpa, 0:3 - 43 Girocci, 0:4 - 55 Endo.

"Stuttgart": Nübel, Stenzel (Egloff, 76), Anton, Zagadou, Ito, Endo, Karazor (Massimo, 86), Mio (Chung Woo-yeon, 63), Führich, Mvumpa (Levelling, 63), Girocci (Miloshevich, 76).

"Schott Mainz" - "Borussia" Dortmund - 1:6 (1:3, 0:3)
Goals: 0:1 - 22 Aller, 0:2 - 24 Brandt, 1:2 - 34 Gans, 1:3 - 35 Aller, 1:4 - 57 Zabitzer, 1:5 - 79 Malen, 1:6 - 85 Moukoko.

"Borussia" Dortmund: Kobel, Rührsen, Hummels, Sule (Schlotterbeck, 29), Bensebaini (Wolf, 76), Reus, Zabitzer, John, Brandt, Malen, Aller (Moukoko, 76).

"Oberneuland" - "Nürnberg" - 1:9 (0:6, 1:3)
Goals: 0:1 - 10 Uzun, 0:2 - 14 Uzun, 0:3 - 15 Hayashi, 0:4 - 19 Gürlün, 0:5 - 24 Duman, 0:6 - 29, penalty Duman, 0:7 - 67 Uzun, 0:8 - 71 Goller, 1:8 - 89 Lambers, 1:9 - 90 Dafarner.

"Nürnberg": Matenia (Klaus, 46), Gyamera, Lawrence (Horn, 46), Gürlün, Brown (Handwreck, 46), Duman, Uzun, Lune, Shlaymer, Hayashi (Dafarner, 56), Okunuki (Goller, 56).

"Toitenwinkel Ostensende" - "Bayer" - 0:8 (0:3, 0:5)
Goals: 0:1 - 16 Tapsoba, 0:2 - 42 Boniface, 0:3 - 45 Virtz, 0:4 - 59, penalty Adli, 0:5 - 67 Frimpong, 0:6 - 74 Glozhek, 0:7 - 81 Hofmann, 0:8 - 90 Glozhek.

"Bayer": Gradetski, Frimpong (Arthur, 69), Tapsoba (Ta, 62), Kosunu, Grimoldo, Jaka (Andrih, 62), Hofmann, Palacios, Virtz (Glozhek, 70), Adli, Boniface (Mbambe, 76).

"Victoria Köln" - "Werder Bremen" - 3:2 (0:1, 3:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 43 Ducks, 1:1 - 72 Philipp, 1:2 - 77, penalty Fülkrug, 2:2 - 79 Philipp, 3:2 - 90 Bogichevich.

"Werder Bremen": Pavlenka, Stark, Velkovich, Piper, Jung (Friedl, 90), Bittencourt (Rapp, 71), Stague, Schmidt, Berk (Weiser, 71), Fülkrug, Ducks (Gross, 60).

