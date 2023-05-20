20-year-old midfielder from Basel has attracted interest from top clubs

20-year-old French midfielder Andy Diouf from Basel has attracted interest from several European clubs.

Insider Fabrizio Romano writes that the young player has become highly sought after following his successful performances this season.

It is expected that a serious battle for Diouf's signature will begin in the summer, as he has played 31 matches in the Swiss league and provided two assists.

It should be noted that in the UEFA Conference League, the midfielder has played 18 games, scored three goals, and provided two assists.