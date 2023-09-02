RU RU NG NG
Main News Zinchenko named the strongest players in the Premier League

Zinchenko named the strongest players in the Premier League

Football news Today, 01:53
Zinchenko named the strongest players in the Premier League

Defender of the London Arsenal and the national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko called Thomas Partey the most underestimated player in the English Premier League.

According to the Ukrainian footballer, while Manchester United's Casemiro is certainly a world-class player, Party deserves more recognition.

He also shared his opinion on the best defensive midfielder he has played with. Zinchenko named Fernandinho, Parti and Rodri as candidates for the title. At the same time, he noted that Fernandinho was like an older brother for him in the Shakhtar academy, and Rodri fits perfectly into the Manchester City system and is a key player for the team.

Zinchenko also noted that the position of defensive midfielder is the most difficult to play, and Rodri does an excellent job in this role. He added that if Rodri was removed from City, it would be a completely different team.

Recall that Zinchenko left Manchester City in 2022, when he moved to the London club. In his first season with the Gunners, he won the silver medal in the Premier League.

