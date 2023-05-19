Xavi refuses the management of "Barcelona" in the sale of one of the team's stars

The future of Barcelona's Brazilian winger Rafinha Dias is expected to be determined in the near future.

According to sources, the club's management wants to let him go, but head coach Xavi is against this idea.

Xavi expressed his position during a recent meeting with the club's management.

Rafinha has a contract with the club until mid-2027.

This season, he has played 32 matches in La Liga, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.